Toll rises to 22, dozens wounded in Maine mass shooting: NBC

"There is an active shooter in Lewiston," Maine state police said on the social media platform X. "We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations."

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posted two photographs of a suspect on Facebook, saying he was at large.

The county sheriff asked for the public's help in identifying the pictured suspect, a bearded man in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans holding a rifle in the firing position.

The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was "reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event" and coordinating with area hospitals to take patients.