White House press secretary Katie Zacharia fired in less than a week after facing criticism

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia was fired after less than a week on the job, two US officials said on Friday, after a rocky start as President Donald Trump's top spokesperson.

Zacharia was "let go" and is "transitioning out" of the press secretary position, according to two separate White House officials. She faced days of questions about her legal credentials and criticism of her performance in a news briefing and interviews.

The departure leaves Trump without a key public messenger just over two weeks before November's midterm elections, a critical period when the president is seeking to tout his administration's accomplishments and help his fellow Republicans retain control of Congress.