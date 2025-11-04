Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies at 84

Dick Cheney, who became one of the most powerful vice presidents in US history as George W. Bush's number two during 9/11 and catastrophic wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, died Monday. He was 84.

Cheney forged an influential role in the traditionally inconsequential job and was a major power behind the throne as Bush thrust America into the so-called war on terror, with a dark underbelly of renditions, torture and the Guantanamo prison site.

A hate-figure to many on the left, he made a remarkable pivot toward the end of his life when he opposed Donald Trump's ultimately successful campaign to return to the White House in 2024.

Cheney's daughter Liz Cheney, a former congresswoman from Wyoming, said her deeply Republican father had voted for Trump's Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.