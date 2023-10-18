After Hamas attack, Arab Americans fear return to post-9/11 prejudices

The man shouted, “You Muslims must die” at the child’s mother, who was seriously injured in the attack, according to text messages the mother sent to the murdered boy’s father while in the hospital and cited by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

According to police, Wadea and his mother “were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.”

President Joe Biden, who has given his unwavering support to Israel, said he was “shocked and sickened” by the assault, and stressed his rejection of Islamophobia.

The little boy “paid the price for the atmosphere of hate and otherization and dehumanization,” said Ahmed Rehab, head of the CAIR office in Chicago.

“We’ve warned about not recreating the same mistake we had in the post-9/11 environment,” he said. “But here we are.”