Ecuador landslide death toll rises to 14, dozens missing

The death toll from a major landslide in southern Ecuador has risen to 14, authorities said Wednesday, as emergency crews race to find survivors among several dozen people still missing days after the disaster.

The chances of uncovering anyone alive were dwindling but rescuers continued their tireless search for the 67 people missing after cascades of mud, earth and vegetation buried parts of the town of Alausi, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of the capital Quito.

Following torrential rain, a massive chunk of a mountainside broke loose late Sunday and slid onto the community of some 45,000 inhabitants, destroying or damaging at least 163 homes, the SNGR risk management secretariat said.