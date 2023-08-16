Hawaii wildfire toll tops 100

The number of people known to have died in the horrific wildfire that levelled a Hawaiian town topped 100 Tuesday, the state’s governor said, as a makeshift morgue was expanded to deal with the tragedy.

Gov. Josh Green has repeatedly warned that the final count from the last week’s inferno in Lahaina—already the deadliest US wildfire in over a century—would grow significantly, urging Hawaiians to gird for a number that could be two or three times its present level.

“101 lives have now been lost,” he said, adding that over a quarter of the disaster zone has been searched by dogs trained to sniff for bodies.

Refrigerated containers were being pressed into use as makeshift morgues at the Maui Police Forensic Facility on Tuesday, an AFP journalist observed, as the largely rural island struggles to cope with the sheer number of dead.