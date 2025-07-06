Elon Musk launches a new political party in the US

Now he has created the so-called America Party, his own political framework, through which to try and achieve that.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," the Space X and Tesla boss posted on X, the social media platform that he owns.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

Musk cited a poll -- uploaded on Friday, US Independence Day -- in which he asked whether respondents "want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system" that has dominated US politics for some two centuries.

The yes-or-no survey earned more than 1.2 million responses.

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" he posted on Saturday.

Musk also shared a meme depicting a two-headed snake and the caption "End the Uniparty."