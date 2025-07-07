Desperate search for missing people as Texas floods death toll rises to 78

Rescuers in Texas raced against time Sunday to find dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed at least 78 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges.

US President Donald Trump said he would "probably" visit the southern state on Friday.

The president brushed off concerns his administration's wide-ranging cuts to weather forecasting and related federal agencies had left local warning systems worse-off.

Instead, Trump described the flash floods as a "100-year catastrophe" that "nobody expected."

At least 40 adults and 28 children were killed in the worst-hit Kerr County in central Texas, Sheriff Larry Leitha said, while at least ten more people were killed by flooding in nearby areas.

"You will see the death toll rise today," warned Texas public safety chief Freeman Martin at a press conference.

"Across the state, in all the areas affected by flooding, there are 41 known missing," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

As questions grew about why warnings did not come sooner or people were not evacuated earlier in the area popular with campers, Trump said the situation was a "Biden setup."