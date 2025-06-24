Trump says Iran-Israel truce holds after berating both countries

Iran violated the ceasefire, "but Israel violated it too," Trump told reporters on the White House's South Lawn as he departed for the NATO summit.

"So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either. But I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning."

"I've got to get Israel to calm down," he said. "Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I've never seen before."

Trump's unusually public display of anger at Israel saw the US leader apparently trying to cajole his ally to call off warplanes in real time.

Earlier the same morning, he had posted on Truth Social: "ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS" -- without it being clear which bombs he was referring to.

"IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!"