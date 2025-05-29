Musk to exit US government role after rare break with Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday announced he was leaving his role in US government, intended to reduce federal spending, shortly after his first major break with President Donald Trump over his signature spending bill.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” he wrote on his social media platform X.

“The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” he added.

The South African-born tech tycoon had said Trump’s bill would increase the deficit and undermine the work of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has fired tens of thousands of people.

Musk—who was a constant presence at Trump’s side before pulling back to focus on his Space X and Tesla businesses—also complained that DOGE had become a “whipping boy” for dissatisfaction with the administration.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said in an interview with CBS News, an excerpt of which aired late Tuesday.