Trump touts $5,000 payout if Republicans win as Vance waits in wing

President Donald Trump capped the first day of his Republican Party's first-ever midterm convention by proposing to pay every US adult a $5,000 "Trump dividend" if his party wins November's congressional elections.

Trump delivered the extraordinary overture during a primetime speech that lasted nearly two hours and firmly placed him at the center of the midterm campaign at a time when his sagging approval ratings could weigh on Republicans' chances.

Vice President JD Vance will give the keynote address on Thursday night, though Trump is scheduled to make closing remarks to bring the made-for-television two-day event in Dallas to an end.