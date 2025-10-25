Trump sending world’s largest warship USS Gerald R. Ford to Latin America amid US-Venezuela standoff

The Pentagon on Friday ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group to counter drug-trafficking organisations in Latin America, a major escalation of a US military buildup that Venezuela's leader warned was steered at "fabricating a war."

US President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise of ending foreign military interventions, in early September launched a military campaign targeting boats allegedly used to smuggle narcotics, destroying at least 10 vessels in a series of strikes.

But the American military buildup as part of that campaign -- including 10 F-35 stealth warplanes and eight US Navy ships -- has sparked fears in Venezuela that Washington's ultimate goal is the overthrow of President Nicolas Maduro, and the decision to send the carrier is certain to add to those concerns.