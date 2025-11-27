2 National Guard soldiers shot near White House, suspect in custody

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called it “a targeted shooting” by a single assailant.

“That individual has been taken into custody,” she said.

CBS News reported that law enforcement officials told the network the suspect was a 29-year-old who used a handgun to carry out the attack, while sources told NBC News the shooting was being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

Both soldiers -- part of a militarized anti-crime deployment around the United States ordered by Trump -- were in “critical condition,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Earlier, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey mistakenly said the soldiers, both deployed to the capital from his state, had died.

It was the most serious violence against the National Guard since Trump began ordering troops onto the streets of several Democratic-run cities shortly after starting his second term this January.

The Republican, who was at his Florida golf club, described the shooter as an “animal.”

The suspect “is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.