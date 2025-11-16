US announces new military operation in Latin America

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Thursday a military operation to "remove narco-terrorists," amid growing concerns that a US naval build-up in Latin American waters could presage land strikes and a wider conflict.

"Today, I'm announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR," Hegseth posted on X. "This mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people."

The post gave no details of what the operation would entail or how it might differ from military actions already being undertaken.