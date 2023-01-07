29 killed in Mexico capture of Chapo's son

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said there were no immediate plans to extradite Ovidio to the United States, where his father is in a maximum security prison after being extradited in 2017 and found guilty in a New York court.

"The elements (of the case) have to be presented and the judges in Mexico decide," the president said. "It is a process...It is not just the request." No US forces had assisted in Ovidio's capture, Lopez Obrador said.

An enhanced security presence will now remain in place in Sinaloa, on Mexico's Pacific coast, to protect the public, with an additional 1,000 military personnel traveling to the region today, Sandoval said.

Passengers on an Aeromexico passenger flight at Culiacan airport crouched low below their seats as shots rung out around the runway on Thursday.

"As we were accelerating for take-off, we heard gunshots very close to the plane, and that's when we all threw ourselves to the floor," passenger David Tellez said. Aeromexico said one of its plane was hit by gunfire at Culiacan but that no-one was hurt.

The airport was due to reopen later on Friday after being closed due to the violence.

In 2019, a failed operation to arrest Ovidio ended in humiliation for Lopez Obrador's government. At the time, security forces briefly detained Ovidio, triggering a violent backlash from cartel loyalists and leading authorities to quickly release him to stave off the threat of further retribution from his henchmen.

His latest capture comes before a North American leaders' summit in Mexico City next week, which US President Joe Biden will attend. Cooperation over security is due to be on the agenda.