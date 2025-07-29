5 dead after New York Midtown shooting: US media

A worker from a nearby office building wept as she left the area after a local lockdown was lifted, while another described a gunman going floor to floor as staff prepared to leave for the day.

“Four people, including a New York Police Department officer, were killed in today’s shooting in Midtown Manhattan,” a law enforcement source told broadcaster CNN, adding that the suspected gunman died from what is believed to be a “self-inflicted injury.”

Mayor Eric Adams said on X that an officer had been “struck down” and expressed his “deepest sympathies” to the family of the officer, although a department spokeswoman said she could neither confirm nor deny an officer had been killed.

“At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized,” police commissioner Jessica Tisch wrote on X.

Office worker Shad Sakib told AFP that he was packing his things to leave work when a public address announcement warned him and his colleagues to shelter in place.