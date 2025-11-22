Bolsonaro detained: the fall of Brazil's polarising firebrand

Jair Bolsonaro swore he would never go to prison.

This trademark defiance has crumbled as the man who rose from fringe firebrand to president and reshaped Brazilian politics was detained Saturday as a preventative measure.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, once electrified supporters with his gloves-off style while drawing criticism for vitriolic comments slamming gays, demeaning women and praising Brazil's dictatorship years.

In recent months the 70-year-old has cut a more subdued figure, with regular visits to hospital, violent bouts of hiccups, and reports in the media about his fragile mental health while under house arrest.

Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison in September after being convicted of plotting to prevent leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking power in early 2023.