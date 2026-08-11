Colombia scrambles to find survivors as quake kills 111
Colombian volunteers and rescuers sifted through rubble with bare hands and buckets Monday, hunting for survivors following a massive 7.4-magnitude quake that has claimed the lives of at least 111 people.
The quake struck several cities across Colombia’s picturesque coffee region and Pacific shortly after 7:30 am (1230 GMT), sending panicked residents onto the streets and damaging at least 1,500 buildings.
“People ran out naked, people jumped from the second floor of their homes” Wilmer Cuesta, a law student in Quibdo told AFP, recounting violent shaking.
Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella -- just three days after being sworn into the job -- declared a state of emergency and vowed a concerted rescue effort.
In Cali, volunteers quickly went to work with picks, basic tools and their own hands to try to find survivors. Andres Felipe Mejia was among those who joined a make-shift crew.
“We are trying to get everyone out alive,” he told AFP. “One of the rescuers asked anyone trapped to whistle, and someone whistled back.”
“They pulled out a man and a baby, but the wife is still in there,” he said near a pancaked multistory building.
Rescuers formed human chains to remove bricks and masonry, stopping every few minutes to listen for signs of life from those trapped below.
“A lot of people have come, with supplies, with food, helping the firefighters, helping the people,” he said.
There were scenes of destruction in several cities, with furniture and fabrics sandwiched between concrete, walls and floors tossed into irregular angles, and cabling strewn across roads.
The devastation comes less than two months after powerful twin quakes rattled neighboring Venezuela, killing over 6,300 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.
Hospitals in five Colombian cities were put on red alert Monday and a nighttime curfew was declared in Cali, according to local authorities.
At least six local airports suspended operations, the civil aeronautics agency said.
Colombian pop megastar Shakira led the calls for unity.
“All my strength and love to my homeland. Let’s hold each other tight,” she said.
Authorities warned the toll could rise as rescuers searched collapsed buildings across several cities.
In Manizales, an AFP journalist saw many damaged buildings, including the crumpled tower of the city’s beloved neo-Gothic cathedral.
People prayed
Dentist Julian Pena was at home in Quibdo when he felt “very, very strong” shaking.
“People were praying in the street. It was overwhelming,” he told AFP. “I ran outside carrying nothing and found hundreds of people there.”
“There are many buildings with gaps, with cracks. There are others that have completely collapsed.”
The quake was felt across Colombia, including the capital Bogota, where crowds of people rushed out into the street in their pajamas.
At a depth of 110 kilometers (68 miles), the quake was felt in neighboring Ecuador and Panama.
Experts at the US Geological Survey said the quake was likely caused by movement along a deep fault within the Nazca tectonic plate.
All upcoming professional football matches have been postponed.
Messages of support came in from countries across the region and the world.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was “closely monitoring” the situation and “stands ready to support the people of Colombia.”
The US later announced $15.5 million in emergency relief.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU had mobilized Copernicus, a satellite service, to help with rescue operations.
Israel, Mexico, Ecuador and France also offered assistance.