French journalist, US aid worker kidnapped in Sahel are freed

Kidnapped
Dubois began working as a freelance journalist in Mali in 2015, working for the daily Liberation and the news weekly Le Point.
He himself announced his abduction in a video posted on social networks on May 5, 2021.
In it, he said he had been kidnapped in the northern city of Gao by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the main jihadist alliance in the Sahel which is linked to Al-Qaeda.
Dubois was believed to be the only French citizen held hostage by a non-state actor following the release in Mali of aid worker Sophie Petronin in 2020.
Paris considers six citizens officially confirmed to be held behind bars in Iran as hostages of a state.
A second video of Dubois surfaced on social media on March 13, 2022, but there were no details about when it was recorded.
'Nightmare is over'
Reacting to his release, his sister Canele Bernard told AFP: "It's just incredible, it's something that we've been hoping for for two years."
"The nightmare is over for him and for his family as well. He will be able to get on with living, although it will be hard for him to get over it."
The watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said there was "immense relief" at Dubois' release.
"We did get several pieces of reassuring news in recent months and very recently, too -- he seemed in good shape but the length of his captivity worried us," said RSF Secretary Christophe Deloire.
Before his abduction, Woodke had run an aid group in Abalak called JEMET since 1992, helping the local Tuareg community.
Local residents said he spoke the local language Tamasheq fluently as well as Fula and Arabic.
"Those who abducted him did not kidnap an American, but one of us," they said in October 2017 in an appeal for his release.
Niger sources at the time said they suspected that an Al-Qaeda-linked group, the Movement for Oneness and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO), had seized him.
Troubled region
The Sahel has been ravaged by a jihadist campaign that began in northern Mali in 2012.
In 2015, the insurgency swept into neighbouring Burkina Faso and southwestern Niger, a deeply poor nation that was already battling jihadist violence spilling into its southeast from Nigeria.
Across the region, thousands of civilians, police and soldiers have been killed and millions have fled their homes.