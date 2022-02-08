Anger rises over Canada truckers' protest

On Sunday, Watson declared a state of emergency in the capital, declaring the protests “out of control.”

City police chief Peter Sloly also called for more help, saying “we have to end this demonstration, we cannot do it alone.”

In a symbolic win for angry residents of the city, the Superior Court of Ontario on Monday ordered protesters to stop honking their horns.

Some locals have launched a class action against the organizers of the chaotic protest, claiming some Can$10 million (USD$7.9 million) in compensation for the disruption.

The “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations began January 9 in western Canada as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border, but have morphed into broader protests against Covid-19 health restrictions and Trudeau’s government.