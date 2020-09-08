Argentina coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

Reuters
Buenos Aires
Health care workers attend a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient, in an intensive care unit (ICU), at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 21 August 2020.
Health care workers attend a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient, in an intensive care unit (ICU), at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 21 August 2020.Reuters

Argentina's coronavirus death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday, the government said, as the South American nation struggles to bring its infection rate under control.

There have been 10,129 deaths, with 488,007 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government data. Almost half of coronavirus tests are yielding a positive result.

Argentina has been under lockdown since 20 March, though cases have spiked in recent weeks. Some areas of the country, including capital Buenos Aires, remain under varying levels of quarantine, though some activities, like exercise and outdoor restaurant dining, recently resumed.

