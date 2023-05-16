US special counsel slams FBI probe of Trump-Russia collusion

The FBI investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was based on flimsy evidence and seriously flawed, an independent US prosecutor said in a report published Monday.

Special Counsel John Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-president Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr to address allegations—made most prominently by Trump himself—that the Russia investigation was a political “witch hunt.”

Durham’s more than 300-page report follows a four-year investigation that continued under Barr’s successor, Attorney General Merrick Garland, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden.