Trump rival DeSantis files to run for president

Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday launched his 2024 presidential campaign, teeing up what is expected to be a bitter rivalry with Republican primary frontrunner Donald Trump as he vowed to "lead our great American comeback."

DeSantis was considered a rising Republican star, but has seen his prospects dented by months of relentless attacks from the former president, who has surged into a commanding lead despite being engulfed in criminal investigations.

"I'm Ron DeSantis and I'm running for president to lead our great American comeback," the Republican said in a video posted to Twitter.

The 44-year-old right-winger filed his documentation with the Federal Election Commission ahead of a livestreamed Twitter chat with the platform's billionaire owner Elon Musk that was delayed amid technical glitches.