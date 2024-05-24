US imposes visa restrictions on Georgia for undermining democracy

The United States was imposing new visa restrictions and reviewing relations with Georgia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, after it pushed forward a Russian-style "foreign influence" law that triggered mass protests.

The new visa policy "will apply to individuals who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members," Blinken said in a statement.

He added that Washington was also launching "a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the United States and Georgia."