‘I’m not a Nazi,’ Trump insists as Harris blasts ugly rhetoric

Donald Trump told supporters Monday he is “not a Nazi,” using a rally in the final week of a bitter White House race to refute accusations of authoritarianism, including from a former top aide who branded him a fascist.

As he and rival Kamala Harris, the current vice president, entered the final stretch of one of the closest US elections in modern times, each candidate and their teams have ramped up the political rhetoric, inflaming an already tense campaign.

Democrat Harris, who has accused Trump of stoking divisions, crisscrossed Michigan on Monday while the Republican visited Georgia, another of the decisive swing states, where he said critics are accusing him of being a modern-day “Hitler.”

“The newest line from Kamala and her campaign is that everyone who isn’t voting for her is a Nazi,” Trump told a boisterous rally in Atlanta.

“I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite of a Nazi.”

The comments come a day after Trump held a major rally in New York’s famed Madison Square Garden that was widely condemned for racist remarks his allies made during the event.

They also follow the recent publication of a New York Times interview in which Trump’s longest-serving White House chief of staff, retired general John Kelly, said the Republican fits the definition of a fascist—something Harris said she agreed with last week.

Kelly also said Trump had remarked that “Hitler did some good things too” and that he “wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had.”