Biden likens Trump to Nazi propagandist Goebbels

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he expects "personal attacks and lies" from Donald Trump in their first televised debate on Tuesday, comparing the Republican president to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.

"It is going to be difficult," the former vice president acknowledged in an interview broadcast Saturday on MSNBC.

"My guess is, it's going to be just straight attack. They're going to be mostly personal. That's the only thing he knows how to do," he said of Trump.