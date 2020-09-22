Bolsonaro faces growing pressure to green Brazil economy

As the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and Pantanal wetlands bruise Brazil’s international image, bankers, business executives and even agribusiness firms are calling for a greener economy, adding to pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, a far-right climate-change skeptic, has called environmental groups a “cancer” for attacking his policies, which include pushing for protected lands to be opened to mining and agriculture in the world’s biggest rainforest.

But he has been forced to respond more cautiously as international investors, powerful voices in the business world, and agribusiness giants such as JBS and Cargill have joined in the criticism.