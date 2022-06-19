Brazil confirms ID of guide in Amazon killing

British journalist Dom Phillips and his Brazilian guide, whose disappearance in the Amazon some two weeks ago sparked an international outcry, were killed by gunfire, Brazilian police said Saturday.

A day after investigators identified remains found buried in a remote part of the Amazon as those of Phillips, officials said a second set of remains belonged to his guide, Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Authorities said both men were gunshot victims—Phillips, 57, struck by a single shot to the chest, Pereira, 41, by three shots, one to the head—with ammunition typically used for hunting.

Pereira, an outspoken defender of Indigenous rights, had received multiple death threats.