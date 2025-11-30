Trump ramps up Venezuela threats, warns airspace 'closed'

US President Donald Trump sharply escalated his threats against Venezuela on Saturday with an ominous warning that the country's airspace should be considered "closed," raising fears of imminent military action.

Caracas, which views a large US military buildup in the Caribbean as a pressure campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro, slammed Trump's warning as a "colonialist threat."

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers," Trump wrote on social media, "please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY."

He did not elaborate, but after months of deadly US strikes on alleged drug-running boats, speculation is mounting that Washington may launch some sort of military operation on Venezuelan soil.