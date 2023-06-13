US to renew deportation relief for more than 300,000 immigrants

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that the extensions would offer "continued safety and protection" to people from those countries already eligible for the program.

The latest decision by the Biden administration will allow TPS renewals for 239,000 Salvadorans who have resided in the US since 2001. Some 76,000 Hondurans and 4,000 Nicaraguans in the US since 1998 are eligible, along with 14,500 Nepalese in the country since 2015.

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua living in the US illegally will not be covered by the TPS extension since they arrived after the cutoff dates.

Some Democrats, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, have pressed the Biden administration to expand access to work permits for newly arrived migrants, saying it will reduce the strain on local governments receiving people who have recently crossed the US-Mexico border.