W House admits massive intel failure in traumatic Afghan exit

The White House on Thursday released a long-awaited review of the traumatic US exit from Afghanistan, admitting there had been a massive intelligence failure in not predicting rapid Taliban victory, but defending overall US conduct.

“Clearly we didn’t get things right” on intelligence, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters after the still classified report was sent to Congress.

But “ending a war, any war, is not an easy endeavor, certainly not after 20 years,” he said. “It doesn’t mean it wasn’t worth doing—ending that war in Afghanistan.”

In a declassified summary of the review, the White House blamed conditions created by President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump for the way the planned 2021 withdrawal turned into a rout, culminating in a desperate evacuation from Kabul airport.