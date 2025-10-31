Trump stirs tensions with surprise nuclear test order

‘Nuclear-armed bully’

The Kremlin questioned whether Trump was well-informed about Russia’s military activities.

The recent weapons drills “cannot in any way be interpreted as a nuclear test,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

“We hope that the information was conveyed correctly to President Trump.”

Peskov then implied that Russia would conduct its own live warhead tests if Trump did it first.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun urged the United States to “earnestly abide” by a global nuclear testing ban.

Both countries observe a de facto moratorium on testing nuclear warheads, though Russia and the United States do regularly run military drills involving nuclear-capable systems.

The Trump directive to resume testing appeared to alarm Iran, whose foreign minister called it “regressive and irresponsible,” and a threat to international security.

“A nuclear-armed bully is resuming testing of atomic weapons. The same bully has been demonizing Iran’s peaceful nuclear program,” Abbas Araghchi posted on social media.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said through his deputy spokesman that “nuclear testing can never be permitted under any circumstances.”

The United States has been a signatory since 1996 to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which bans all atomic test explosions, whether for military or civilian purposes.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that it had been “many years” since the United States had conducted nuclear tests, but it was “appropriate” to start again.

Further muddying the waters, Trump also repeated in his remarks to reporters a previous claim that he wants negotiations with Russia and China on reducing nuclear weapons forces.

“Denuclearisation would be a tremendous thing,” he said.