Canada truckers dig in despite new police powers

Trucker-led protesters occupying the Canadian capital showed no sign of backing down Tuesday, despite a newly invoked state of emergency granting wide new powers to end their weeks-long protest over Covid rules.

A day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, the truckers appeared undeterred—if anything hardening their stance to move their big rigs into positions tougher to dislodge, with signs that read: “Hold the line.”

“Truckers are not going anywhere,” said one protester who gave his name only as Tyler, sitting at the wheel of his truck parked outside parliament.

Trudeau’s move marks only the second time in Canadian history such emergency powers have been invoked in peacetime.