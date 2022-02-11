Canada truckers extend border blockade, fuel copycats abroad

Trucker-led protests against coronavirus restrictions in Canada shut down another US border crossing Thursday, as copycat movements gathered steam overseas and Washington called on its northern neighbour to use federal powers to end the blockades.

The border obstructions have already impacted business, with the key Ambassador Bridge linking Ontario and Detroit out of service for several days—and major automakers forced to cut back production at several plants as a result.

A second crossing in the western province of Alberta has been blocked for days, and on Thursday protesters closed down a third—in central Manitoba.