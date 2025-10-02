US memo to colleges proposes terms on ideology, foreign enrolment for federal funds

President Donald Trump’s administration has asked US colleges to sign a deal on some sweeping terms - ranging from foreign enrolment and diversity to ideological values of students and staff - to get preferential access to federal funds, according to a 10-point memo sent on Wednesday by the government.

The memo shared with Reuters by a White House official demands that schools cap international undergrad enrollment at 15 per cent, ban the use of race or sex in hiring and admissions, freeze tuition for five years, require that applicants take the SAT or a similar test and quell grade inflation.

Trump has threatened to cut federal funding for universities over a range of issues such as pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel’s war in Gaza, transgender policies, climate initiatives and diversity, equity and inclusion programmes.

Rights advocates have raised free speech and academic freedom concerns over actions that they say are aimed at aligning universities with Trump’s political agenda.

Trump alleges that universities harbour “anti-American” and anti-conservative values.