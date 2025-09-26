Trump announces 100pc tariff on pharmaceuticals

US President Donald Trump's announcement of steep new tariffs on medicines and other goods drew pushback from some allies on Friday, with the EU claiming immunity for its pharmaceutical industry under an earlier trade deal.

The announcement late on Thursday evening, which included a 100 percent levy on pharmaceuticals, is the harshest trade policy by the president since last April's shock unveiling of "reciprocal" tariffs on virtually every US trading partner across the globe.

Starting 1October, "we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America," the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform.