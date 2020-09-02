Colombia confirmed COVID-19 deaths top 20,000

Reuters
Bogota
Employees of Wingo Airlines wearing face shields and protective masks are seen inside an airplane at the El Dorado International Airport, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bogota, Colombia on 31 August 2020.
Employees of Wingo Airlines wearing face shields and protective masks are seen inside an airplane at the El Dorado International Airport, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bogota, Colombia on 31 August 2020. Reuters

Confirmed deaths in Colombia due to COVID-19 topped 20,000 on Tuesday as cases surpassed 624,000, the health ministry said in its daily update.

The Andean country has so far reported 20,052 deaths and 624,069 cases of the novel coronavirus. Active cases stand at 133,155.

This week Colombia ended its initial quarantine measures after nearly five months of national lockdowns.

Declared in late March by president Ivan Duque, the quarantine was called to slow the spread of COVID-19 and lead to the closure of thousands of businesses, causing joblessness to soar.

Colombia is now in a phase of selective quarantine, the government has said.

Restrictions on events and large crowds will continue this month while the government evaluates the spread of the virus, as more economic activity resumes with safety protocols in place.

