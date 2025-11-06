Trump says lost ‘sovereignty’ in New York after Mamdani win

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States had lost “sovereignty” after New Yorkers elected leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor.

“We’ll take care of it,” Trump said without explaining what he meant, while claiming the country’s largest city would become communist.

In a speech in Miami a day after Mamdani’s convincing victory, Trump added that the Florida city “will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York.”

“The decision facing all Americans could not be more clear: We have a choice between communism and common sense,” he said, also casting the choice as between an “economic nightmare” and an “economic miracle.”