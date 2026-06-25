Trump marks nation's 250th birthday with campaign-style rally

President Donald Trump opened a 16-day celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary with a political rally on Wednesday, the start of festivities shaped by controversy over his polarising approach to governing and efforts to remake Washington.

Eager to pivot from a divisive war in Iran, Trump sought to use the event on the National Mall ahead of the Independence Day milestone on 4 July to tout a country he often takes credit for restoring to greatness.

"As we stand on the edge of our 250th year of independence, I am thrilled to declare that America is back," Trump told thousands of people in the crowd from behind a wall of bullet-proof glass that extended across the stage.