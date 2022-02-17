Death toll rises to 78 in Brazil torrential rain

At least 78 people were killed in devastating flash floods and landslides that hit the picturesque Brazilian city of Petropolis, turning streets into torrential rivers and sweeping away houses, officials said Wednesday.

Rescue workers raced to find survivors buried in the mud and wreckage after heavy storms Tuesday dumped a month’s worth of rain in three hours on the scenic tourist town in the hills north of Rio de Janeiro.

There were fears the death toll, which rose steadily through the day, could climb further still as firefighters and volunteers dug through the remains of houses washed away in torrents of mud, many of them in impoverished hillside slums.