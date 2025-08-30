US appeals court finds Trump's global tariffs illegal

A US appeals court on Friday ruled that many of President Donald Trump's tariffs, which have upended global trade, were illegal -- but allowed them to remain in place for now, giving him time to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

The 7-4 ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court's finding that Trump had exceeded his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to impose wide-ranging duties.

But the judges allowed the tariffs to stay in place through mid-October -- and Trump swiftly made clear he would put the time to use.

The appeals court "incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end," he said in a statement on his Truth Social platform lashing out at the ruling.