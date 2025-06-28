Trump says would bomb Iran again if nuclear activities start

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had saved Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from assassination and lashed out at the supreme leader for ingratitude, declaring he would order more bombing if the country tried to pursue nuclear weapons.

In an extraordinary outburst on his Truth Social platform, Trump blasted Tehran for claiming to have won its war with Israel and said he was halting work on possible sanctions relief.

The tirade came as Iran prepared to hold a state funeral for 60 nuclear scientists and military commanders who were killed in the 12-day bombing blitz Israel launched on 13 June.

Iran says the scientists were among a total of at least 627 civilians killed.

Trump said the United States would bomb Iran again "without question" if intelligence indicated it was able to enrich uranium to military grade.

Iran has consistently denied any ambition to develop a nuclear arsenal.