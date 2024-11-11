Misinformation fears mount over second Trump term

Donald Trump’s election victory paves the way for a fresh wave of misinformation, not only around politics but also on vaccines and climate, with his expected cabinet picks ready to challenge the scientific community.

In the closing weeks of his 2024 campaign, Trump aired false claims about weather manipulation and government assistance after hurricanes hit North Carolina, a swing state he would ultimately win.

With fewer checks from social media platforms and the struggling traditional media, he also complained—without evidence—about voter fraud, the 2020 election, the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine harms and more.

These claims ricocheted across the internet through a network of social media influencers, who in many cases have become news sources for the public as media become increasingly fragmented.

“The problem of misinformation and disinformation is the worst it’s ever been,” said Bill Adair, a Duke University professor who founded the fact-checking site PolitiFact and authored the 2024 book “Beyond the Big Lie.”