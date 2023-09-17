14 killed in plane crash in Brazilian Amazon

Initial investigations indicated the passengers were all Brazilian men traveling to the region for sport fishing, the state government said in a statement.

"Our teams have been on the ground responding since the moment of the crash to provide the necessary support," Governor Wilson Lima wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"My solidarity and prayers to the victims' family and friends."

Media reports showed the small white plane belly-down on a dirt track, its front end crumpled into the dense vegetation to the side.

The plane was an EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft-maker Embraer.

The plane was on its way from the state capital, Manaus, to Barcelos, about a 90-minute flight.