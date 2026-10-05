Bolsonaro clan wins big in multiple Brazil polls

The Bolsonaro clan claimed victory in every race they contested in Brazil on Sunday, as Flavio Bolsonaro surpassed President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a first-round vote and several other family members won seats in Congress.

Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, received 47 per cent of votes compared with Lula's 45 per cent.

The pair will clash again in an 25 October runoff.

The 45-year-old senator was chosen by his father to continue the family's political project after Bolsonaro senior was convicted of coup-plotting and barred from running for office until 2030.