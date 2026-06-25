Venezuela twin quakes kill at least 32, injure more than 700

Powerful twin earthquakes have killed 32 people and injured more than 700 in Venezuela, the nation’s interim president said Thursday, after the massive shocks collapsed entire buildings and sent people running in panic.

Rescue workers and residents were seen clambering on piles of rubble in the hunt for survivors after the disaster that prompted leader Delcy Rodriguez to declare a state of emergency.

The earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the same area of Venezuela on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), causing buildings in the capital to crumble and forcing the closure of the country’s main airport.