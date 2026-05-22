Trump says sending 5,000 US troops to Poland

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was sending 5,000 troops to Poland, after Washington said an earlier planned deployment had been called off amid pressure on Europe to fend for itself.

Trump said the move was based on his relationship with Poland's president Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist ally whom he said he was "proud to endorse" in elections that Nawrocki won last year.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland," Trump said on his Truth Social network.