Evacuations, fear as Hurricane Ida grows to Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ida was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it stayed on course to hit New Orleans with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Ida was due to make landfall on Sunday, 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city, flooding 80 per cent of New Orleans, and leaving behind 1,800 casualties and billions of dollars in damage.

"Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida strengthens some more," the NHC said in its latest advisory.