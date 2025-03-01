Americas

Top US diplomat calls on Zelensky to apologise for clash with Trump

AFP
Washington
US President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) looks on during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on 26 February, 2025.AFP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Friday for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to apologise for an earlier clash with President Donald Trump.

Zelensky should "apologise for wasting our time for a meeting that was going to end the way it did," Rubio said on CNN after Oval Office talks devolved into argument and raised voices.

Rubio also questioned whether Zelensky -- the president of a country that has endured more than three years of war following Russia's February 2022 invasion -- wanted it to end.

"You start to perceive that maybe Zelensky doesn't want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn't, and that active, open, undermining of efforts to bring about peace is deeply frustrating for everyone who's been involved," the top US diplomat said.

