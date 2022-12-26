Blizzard kills 12 in Buffalo, New York, area

A lethal blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles,leaving thousands of homes without power and raising the death toll from storms that have chilled much of the United States for days.

At least 30 people have died in US weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze gripped most of the nation, coupled with snow, ice and howling winds from a sprawling storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region on Friday.

CNN has reported a total of 26 weather fatalities.

Much of the loss of life has cantered in and around Buffalo at the edge of Lake Erie in western New York, as numbing cold and heavy “lake-effect” snow - the result of frigid air moving over warmer lake waters - persisted through the holiday weekend.